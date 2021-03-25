Circleville - Opal Louise Chilson passed peacefully in Circleville, Ohio on Feb. 16, 2021.
Opal was born Aug. 28, 1924 in Burleen Township, Minnesota to Harry and Louise Green, the first of eight children.
Opal was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald "Bud" Chilson; four brothers; one sister; and a great-granddaughter.
She is survived by her son, Richard Chilson, Alaska; daughter, Cynthia Chilson; and niece, Sharon Dickey, both of Circleville.
In addition, she is survived by her sister, Grace; brother ,Fred (Diane); numerous nieces and nephews; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
At her request, there were no funeral services.
Opal was cremated and will be interred next to her husband in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.
Opal Chilson