Orville Gifford

Circleville - Orville J. Gifford 89, a lifetime farmer of Circleville in Pickaway County for over 71 years, passed away peacefully May 2, 2023 at his home surrounded by family & friends. Orville is survived by Daughter: Diana McCain, Granddaughter: Erica McCain. Great Grandchildren: Kadin Walls & Braxton Buskirk. Daughter: Karen (Roger) Halley. Grandchildren: Anthony & Emily Halley Great Grandchildren: Liston, Joey & Dodger Halley. Granddaughter: Katrina & Josh Kinnison, Great Grandchildren: Ashton, Elliot, Emmett,& Evan Kinnison. Daughter: Krista Justus. Grandchild: Ashley & Jon Davis. Great Grandchild: Pearl Davis. Grandchild: David & Alisha Justus. Great Grandchildren: Jack & Boone Justus. Grandchild: Shelby & Haley Justus. Son: Steve (Pam) Gifford Grandchild: Justin & Polina Rivers. Great Grandchildren: Cohen, Crosby & Reid Rivers. Grandchildren: Taylor Gifford, Collin Gifford & (fiancé Erika Hayes). Son: Doug (Joyce) Gifford. Granddaughter: Miranda & Jimmy Kinker. Great Grandchildren: Beau, Tayte & Quinn Kinker. Granddaughter: Kelsea Gifford. Mother of Orville's children: Virginia (Wardell) Gifford. Siblings: Dale Gifford and Lorraine (Don) Delong. Orville loved farming with a passion and always went the extra mile to do the job right! He did his best to instill this quality in his children. If you went into an agreement with him with a handshake, that was better than any written contract. He was a wonderful Father, Grandfather & Great Grandfather! He was always willing to help anyone that needed anything! He loved harvest time and running the combine more than anything. Services will be held at Wellman Funeral Home in Circleville, visitation is Friday May 5, 4pm to 8pm. Saturday May 6, visitation 1:30pm to 2:30pm with the funeral at 2:30pm. Burial at Hitler-Ludwig Cemetery Circleville. The family would like to give a huge thank you to Dad's caregivers, Wanda, Angie & Delaney for the wonderful care they took of our dad because without them he wouldn't have been able to live his last days on the farm that he loved so much! Thanks to ProMedica staff as well for all of their help and guidance through this difficult journey. We would also like to thank RAH company for additional caregivers to fill in. We would also like to say thank you so much to Joyce & Pam for helping us Kids take care of Dad!!! Thanks to all additional family members and friends that helped out in every way!! Contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to Shriners, St. Jude, Pickaway County Community Foundation. Online condolences may be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com Orville Gifford