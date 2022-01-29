Columbus - Orville Jacobs, 97, of Columbus, passed away on Jan. 24, 2022.
He was born on Sept. 2, 1933 in Pickaway County to Orville and Cecile (Boyer) Jacobs.
He graduated from Circleville High School and Bliss College.
He was an Air Force Veteran who retired from the insurance industry.
Orville was a member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church and Faith Lutheran Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Patricia (Nau) Jacobs; brothers, Robert and Rick Jacobs.
Orville is survived by his wife, Betty (Krimmel) Miller Jacobs; daughter, Tami (Mark) Rustin; son, Ronald Brent Jacobs; grandchildren, Arielle (Jon) Carpenter, Akayla (Jacob) Keith, Anders and Janae Rustin; sisters, Virginia Louise Heartstead, Carolyn Brooks, Joyce (Mick) Dumm; brother, Ralph (Karen) Jacobs; and by sisters-in-law, Carol and Becky Jacobs.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Visitation is Monday from 10 until 11 a.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to James Cancer Center, 460 West 10th Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43210.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Orville Jacobs