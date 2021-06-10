Stoutsville - Pamela Frazier, 62, of Stoutsville, passed away on June 7, 2021.
She was born on Aug. 7, 1958 in Tiffin to Andrew and Ruth (Ward) Werling.
Pamela was a member of Jazzersize and Snapfit Fitness and enjoyed being a homemaker and mother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, James Werling; sister, Barbara Borer; and brother-in-laws, Paul Staib and Jerry Borer.
Pamela is survived by her husband, Dale Frazier; daughter, Audreanna Lynn Frazier; sisters, Beverly Staib and Ruthann (Bob) Varvel; sister-in-law, Rosie Werling; and by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 11, 2012 at noon at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Reber Hill Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Pickaway County Hands for the Disabled.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Pamela Frazier