Circleville - Pamela Maynard, age 62, of Circleville, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
She was passionate about her work, she worked for the State of Ohio at the Columbus Developmental Center for over 40 years.
Preceded in death by father, Thomas L. Cook; stepson, Chadwick Maynard.
Survived by her loving husband, Wayne William Maynard Jr.; daughter, Amy Christine Ferrell; mother, Glenda S. Cook; stepson, Brett William Maynard; siblings: Tom (Jane) Cook, Debbie Cook and Doug (Jane) Cook; numerous other family and friends.
Friends may call Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Jerry Spears Funeral Home with Crematory, 2693 West Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43204.
Service at 7 p.m. Pamela Maynard