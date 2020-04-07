Pastor Frank Waters Sr., 91, of Galloway, went home to Jesus on April 4, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 16, 1928, in Columbus to George Sr. and Reta Waters.
Frank was a pastor for over 50 years and was most recently retired from Village Chapel Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Dale Waters; and siblings, George Jr. and Charles Waters, Ellen Stilwell, Lucille Moore, and Dorothy Moore.
He is survived by his wife, Shannan Kathleen (Fraley) and their children, Andrew (Athena), Matthew (Jamie), Benjamin, and Sarah; grandchildren, Relann, Aria, Priscilla, Ava, Gavin, Levi, Alivia, Everly, and Maverick; children from his previous marriage, Frank Jr. (Janie) Waters, Irene (Bob) Hayes, Sally (Steve) Swayne, Tim Waters, and Joseph (Angela) Waters; grandchildren, Carl, Chrissy, Sheryl, Sarah, Solomon, Simeon, and Samuel, and six great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at Reber Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the funeral home in Frank’s name.
Wellman Funeral Home is handling their arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.