Pastor George Michael Keaton, 71, went home to be with the Lord on April 24th, 2020.
Mike, as everyone knew him, born March 11, 1949, preceded in death by his father, George Fredrick Keaton; mother, Joan Clemmons; and his loving and caring wife of 39 years, Paula.
Survived by brothers, Rick Lee (Patty) Keaton of Howard Ohio, Joseph Robert (Cindy) Keaton of Columbus, Ohio, and Terry Joseph (Jodi) Kleban of Chillicothe, Ohio. Also survived by two uncles and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mike was a devout Christian and lived each and every day serving his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He attended many churches, two of which were The Church of God and Circleville Nazarene Church. He was a graduate of Columbus West High School and Ohio Christian University. He was employed over 25 years at PPG maintaining the guard building in Circleville, until his retirement. If you ever attended a Circleville High School football game you would always see Mike and Paula. He loved The Circleville Pumpkin Show. He also enjoyed watching his favorite monster Godzilla. God Bless you Mike.
Graveside services will be held at Floral Hills Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Circleville Area Humane Society, 185 Island Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.