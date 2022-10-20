LANCASTER - Pastor Richard O. Rothemich, age 71 of Lancaster, went t be with his Lord on Oct 17, 2022 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born on Dec. 22, 1950 to the late Charles and Helen Smith Rothemich. He was a 1969 Lancaster High School graduate who became a United Methodist Minister after obtaining his Masters of Divinity at United Theological Seminary. He was a Pastor for various churches in Hocking, Miegs, Licking, Muskingum, and Pickaway Counties. He retired from Ringgold United Methodist Church in Nov 28, 2021. Pastor Rich loved spending time with his family especially if it involved watching the Red Sox. His amazing love for life and personality will be greatly missed by all.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Deanna B. Rothemich; children, Bonnie S. Rothemich, Christina Rothemich, and Rebekah Springer; special friends, Donald Schneller and David Freeman; 9 grandchildren; brother-in-law, Rodger Saffell; sisters-in-law, Joyce Mohler and Glenna Saffell; one niece and one nephew.
He was in preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will take place on Friday at 2PM at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home, 405 N. Columbus Lancaster, OH 43130. Family and friends may call from 12 Noon until 2PM Friday, at the funeral home. Caring Cremation ™ will follow the service. Donations can be made in Pastor Rich's name to Elizabeth's Hope, 157 W. High St. Circleville, OH 43113. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com PASTOR RICHARD ROTHEMICH
