LANCASTER - Pastor Richard O. Rothemich, age 71 of Lancaster, went t be with his Lord on Oct 17, 2022 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born on Dec. 22, 1950 to the late Charles and Helen Smith Rothemich. He was a 1969 Lancaster High School graduate who became a United Methodist Minister after obtaining his Masters of Divinity at United Theological Seminary. He was a Pastor for various churches in Hocking, Miegs, Licking, Muskingum, and Pickaway Counties. He retired from Ringgold United Methodist Church in Nov 28, 2021. Pastor Rich loved spending time with his family especially if it involved watching the Red Sox. His amazing love for life and personality will be greatly missed by all.

To plant a tree in memory of RICHARD ROTHEMICH as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

