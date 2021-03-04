Circleville - Patricia A. Angel, 83, of Circleville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at home.
She was born on Nov. 3, 1937 in Nelsonville, Ohio to the late Charles and Kathleen (Hartley) Anderson.
Patricia was a homemaker and farmer's wife.
Patricia is preceded in death by husband, James D. Angel.
Patricia is survived by children, Debra (Robert) Stanton, of Okeechobee, Florida, Larry David Angel, of Columbus, Sharon McCoy, of Columbus, and June (Lowell) Fellure, of Circleville.
She is also survived by grandchildren, Jason Koch, Jenifer (Keith) Myers, Jamie (Angela) McCoy, Josh McCoy, Zach (Laura) Fellure, Luke (Jenna) Fellure; and 19 great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her sister, Alma Jo Midkiff; brother, Charles (Sue) Anderson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 p.m. Noon on Friday, March 5 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103 with Pastor Dave Bowen officiating.
Graveside Service and Interment will follow at 2 p.m. in Oak Grove Cemetery in Logan, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to charity of choice.
Due to COVID, masks and social distancing is encouraged.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com. Patricia A. Angel