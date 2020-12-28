Patricia A Meves, age 74, of Ashville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19.
She was born in Circleville in 1946 to the late Donald B. Collins and Anne (Reber) Collins.
She attended Walnut, Teays Valley and Ohio State, where she received a varsity letter in field hockey and graduated from the College of Education.
Patricia learned to play golf at Upper Landsdowne and eventually taught golf for Ohio State and founded the New Albany High School girls’ golf team.
She was a loving grandmother of 12 and enjoyed watching her Buckeye football and playing and teaching all sports. After retiring to Ashville, she was active with St. Joseph Catholic Church and St. Vincent de Paul charitable works.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Philip J. Meves (2018).
She is survived by her sister, Constance Gloyd, of Ashville, Ohio; her four children, Diane (Paul Rothrock) Meves, of Bexley, Ohio, Susan Lottes, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Alison (Joshua) Laughbaum, of Granville, Ohio, and Donald (Laura) Meves, of Gahanna, Ohio.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Burial will be in Reber Hill Cemetery at a later date.
Friends and family are encouraged to join a celebration of life this summer.
To receive an invitation, visit http://bit.ly/patriciameves.
Friends may honor Patricia’s life with a donation to the Central Ohio Alzheimer’s Association or to St. Vincent De Paul Society.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com