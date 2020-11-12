Patricia Ann Canarsky, 79, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her own home on November 8, 2020.
She was born October 25, 1941 in Chicago Illinois to her parents Jim McDermott and Marion Stratham. She enjoyed her work at Herman H. Hettler Lumber Company as their head bookkeeper for almost 30 years. Pat married her best friend and love of her life Allen on May 20, 1989 in Chicago. They enjoyed 31 years of a wonderful marriage. Pat was talented in needlepoint, and loved tending to her flower garden. Pat and Allen enjoyed traveling together, with New Orleans being one of her favorite trips. She was very involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters, and even sat on their board. She was a caring and loving wife, sister and friend. She was a giver, and a passionate woman when it came to her beliefs. She certainly lived life the way she wanted to. Pat is going to be missed dearly by all who knew her.
Pat is preceded in death by her parents and her niece Megan McDermott. Left to mourn her passing is her devoted husband Allen Canarsky; her brother Jim (Rusty) McDermott; her sisters Mary (Tally) Bree-Brown, Kathleen (Stan) Stoga and Eileen (Paul) Manno; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends Marcus McKean and Lori McKean-Allison.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home. Per her wishes, cremation will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Red Cloud Indian School, 100 Mission Drive, Pine Ridge, SD 57770; Mid-Ohio Food Bank, 3960 Brookham Dr., Grove City, Ohio 43123; Mr. Mo Project, 641 Grooms Rd #235, Clifton Park, NY 12065; or Faith Mission LSS, 245 N Grant Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or condolence with Pat’s family.