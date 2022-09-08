Circleville - Patricia L. Beck, 86, of Circleville passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022. She was born on March 4, 1936 in Wheeling, West Virginia to James and Wilma (Howard) Murray. Pat retired after 24 years of teaching 3rd grade at Nicholas Drive Elementary School. Teaching was her passion and she loved watching her students grow up. She attended West Virginia University for 3 years and was an Appalachian State University graduate with a bachelor in Early Childhood Education, was an Alpha Delta Phi alumni, member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Delta Kappa Gamma Teacher's Society, American Association of University Women and retired teachers of Pickaway County. Pat grew up on Wheeling Island in Wheeling, WV. She loved spending summers at Oglebay Park in Wheeling. Pat and Bob started married life in Weirton, WV then moved to Boone, NC before settling in Circleville, OH in 1973. Pat enjoyed her ladies' bridge clubs. She and Bob like to play bridge and euchre with other couples in addition to a gourmet dinner group. Pat and Bob created a family where laughter was important. After Bob's death in 2005, Pat enjoyed spending time in Illinois creating memories with her grandchildren. She loved her children and grandchildren unconditionally.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Robert Beck Sr., brother-in-law Charles Beck and a sister-in-law Marge Johnson. Patricia is survived by her children Randy and Mel Beck and Tracey (Richard "Rich") Siems, grandchildren Rebecca and Aaron Siems and by numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home. Friends may visit on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery, Wheeling, West Virginia. Memorial contributions are suggested to Wounded Warriors, PO Box 96860, Washington DC, 20077 or Trinity Lutheran Church, 135 East Mound Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Patricia Beck
