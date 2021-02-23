Pataskala - Patricia Rose Cramblit (Doolittle), 65, passed away peacefully in Pataskala, Ohio on Feb. 19, 2021.
She is preceded in death by husband, Robert L. Cramblit Sr.; and parents, Franklin and Jessie Doolittle (Bateson).
She is survived by her children, Amanda Ratliff and Jonathan (Cecile) Cramblit; stepchildren, Gina Bode and Robert Cramblit Jr.; siblings, Don Doolittle, Chuck (Donna) Doolittle, Winnie Doolittle, Becky (Bill) Patterson, Jim (Sue) Doolittle, Janet (Dana) Reed, Donna (Randy) Roach, Ted (Linda) Doolittle, Dave Doolittle, and Diane (Dane) Erford; grandchildren, Brendan Miller, Jacob Miller, and Parker Cramblit; and a large extended family who love her dearly.
A showing is scheduled for 10 a.m. - 12 noon on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at Wellman Funeral Home in Circleville, burial to follow at Forest Cemetery.
COVID-19 restrictions will be observed.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Patricia Cramblit