Chillicothe - Patricia Davis, 77, of Chillicothe, passed away on July 13, 2021.
She was born on March 10, 1944.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Davis Sr.; children, Melissa Trimble and Debra Davis; and by several brothers and sisters.
Patricia is survived by her son, Mark "Tony" (Rita) Davis Jr.; grandchildren, Mark "Little Tony" Davis III and Ryan Davis; brother, Larry Woods; and sister, Betty .
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Muhlenburg Township Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to a charity of one's choice.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
