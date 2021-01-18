Patricia Gail (Peters) Hill, age 87, passed from the loving arms of her family to eternal life and the loving arms of God on Jan. 15, 2021, after an extended illness.
Born at her parent’s home in Ringgold, Ohio, on Nov. 23, 1933, “Patty” was the daughter of Edwin and E. Mae (Peters) Clark.
Married Aug. 30, 1952, to Richard R. Hill who preceded her in death in 2016.
Survived by daughters, Sandra (Ron) Alten, Kathy (Jeff) Bradshaw; sons, Bradford (Mari) Hill, Richard E. (Ladonna) Hill; brother, James E. Peters; sister, Phyllis Jennings; grandchildren, Travis Hill, Kelsey (Beau) Adams, Dylan Bradshaw, Dane Bradshaw; step-grandchildren, Josh Helton, Jeremy Wilson; great-grandchildren, Reagan Adams and Hunter Wilson; brothers-in-law, Robert Hill, Ronnie (Linda) Hill, Gerald (Linda) Hill, Steven (Kelly Stevens) Hill; and many special, much loved nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceded in death by son, Kelly Hill (Dewana) in 2018. Also, adolescent sister, Noreen, at age 12; and sisters, Barbara Milliken; and most recently, Dorothy (Ron) McPherson of Ft. Myers, Florida.
She also never stopped missing our beloved kitty and her constant companion, Winky.
A 1951 graduate of Circleville High School, she served as Treasurer for the CHS Plus 50 Reunion Committee. She very much enjoyed staying in touch with classmates and meeting for breakfast at Goodwin’s. In the early 60’s following in the steps of her Aunt Marie (Wilkin), she became a successful Avon representative. So much so that in 1963, she was crowned Miss Avon…much to the astonishment of her five young children who sat staring open mouthed and wide-eyed as their mother was “crowned.” Just like Miss America. Sash. Flowers. Everything.
Through the years that famous crown and sash served her daughters very well along with their friends and cousins in many rounds of “Let’s play Miss America.” Everyone got their Miss America moment, complete with walking the runway and being serenaded with “There she issss…Missss Amerrrrrica.” All we needed was Bert Parks. She later worked for Anchor Hocking, PICCA and the City Service Director before beginning an accounting career with Reynolds Aluminum in Ashville where she participated in the ladies bowling league and later with Wyn Molded Plastics, Circleville, before retiring.
She grew up in the Lutheran Church in Circleville. One of her fondest childhood memories was performing with the junior choir with her beautiful soprano voice. A longtime member of E. Ringgold UMC, she served in many roles including Sunday School and Bible School teacher, Youth Fellowship Coordinator, choir director, church treasurer, administrative board, plus varied causes, committees and special projects, including the lady’s softball team (trophy to prove it!) and wrote screenplays for Christmas productions.
She also managed the costumes for many years for the churches annual Live Nativity Walk. An expert seamstress, she sewed miles of fabric creating countless pieces of beautiful clothing for family, friends and coworkers, including upholstery projects, and in later years, created dozens of beautiful cloaks for festival queens and their courts that graced many Pumpkin Show floats.
She loved beach vacations shared with Kathy, Jeff, Dylan and Dane who have cherished memories of these special times. She was an avid reader always with a book in progress. She possessed the gift of a green thumb growing giant delicious tomatoes (her favorite food — just ahead of chocolate) and beautiful roses among countless other beautiful flowers. We referred to her yard as AmeriFlora.
She was a master organizer and could direct you to the exact spot of anything in the house, including the basement and garage. Speaking of organization, her collection of family pictures covering at least three generations are neatly arranged in photo albums — expertly recorded and cataloged of course.
Ever resourceful with a positive can-do attitude, no home project or otherwise was beyond her grasp. She was a force to be reckoned with and could do anything. Family saying: “There is the right way, the wrong way and Pat Hill’s way.” When she was on a mission, we wisely stood back and just watched the magic happen.
She knew how to use every tool in the toolbox. Except for a chainsaw and jackhammer (as far as we know), she acquired them all. She also possessed the gift of gab. She could have a conversation with anyone, anytime, anywhere. No one would ever know they were complete strangers. Even the “now-new acquaintance” likely walked away with a smile thinking, “Wow, what a wonderful lady. Wish we could have talked more.”
She was a fighter and loved life overcoming breast cancer and two open heart surgeries, which she faced with amazing faith, strength and courage. She lit up a room and brought joy to every party. She was the ultimate workhorse and natural caregiver, always ready to lend a hand and put others needs before her own. Never expecting anything in return. Just another day in the life of Pat Hill.
Known for her “famous” beautiful, dimpled smile, always cheerful disposition as was her nature and ever helpful mindset, she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She was a generous and loyal daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, church family member, coworker, friend and neighbor. Paradise surely ushered in a special spirit through Heaven’s gates with trumpets blaring.
Pat Hill was legendary, a one of a kind. She was our hero and lit up all our lives. Now she is lighting up heaven with one more shining star.
Special thanks for the dependable loving care and assistance we received from Patsy Cottrill, Brenda Utt, plus aides, Amber and Holly, Shannon McFarland, RN, and Rev. E. Dean Queen of Heartland during this challenging time. Also, to family and friends for cards, prayers, food, encouragement and more. Your kindness and concern will never be forgotten.
Arrangements by Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, 151 East Main Street, Circleville, Ohio.
Calling hours: Thursday, Jan. 21, from 4 to 8 p.m.
Visitation is also 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
Funeral on Friday, Jan. 22, 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Paster Richard Rothemich officitating.
Interment Reber Hill Cemetery, Ashville.
COVID-19 safety measures observed as appropriate.