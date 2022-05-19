Columbia South Carolina - Patricia Herron, 86, of Columbia, South Carolina passed away on May 14, 2022. She was born on March 17, 1936 in Circleville to Lee A. and Dorothy (Styers) Smith. She retired from General Electric and was former Mayor of Tarlton and served on the Saltcreek Township EMS. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Richard E. "Dick" Herron, children Michael and Brian Herron and siblings Lee A., Thomas and Lawrence and Paul Smith and Sylvia Haynes. Patricia is survived her children Cindy (Mike) Rager and Mindy K. Herron, grandchildren Nicole Gilmore Herron, Michael "Mikey" Herron, Brian (Sherry) Fisher, Kyle (Emily) Blankenship, Tyler Blankenship, Jamie (Johntrell) Washington, Sharon Lohnes, Shawn Lohnes, Jayson Lohnes, Sarah Beth Martin, 10 great grandchildren and one great, great granddaughter. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022 at noon at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Tarlton Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at noon. Memorial contributions are suggested to Saltcreek Volunteer Fire Department or Pathway Christian Church, 11820 Nature Trail, Port Richey, Florida 34668. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Patricia Herron
