Patricia Hildenbrand

Williamsport - Patricia A. Hildenbrand, 92, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Jan. 28, 2021.
She was born Oct. 16, 1928 in Circleville, the daughter of Lewis (Ned) and Marie (Clark) Clifton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband. J Richard Hildenbrand; siblings, Mary (Ged) Dresbach, George (Betty) Clifton, Betty (Guy) Jacobs, Lewis "Dick" Clifton and Norma (Paul) Morgan; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ralph and Rosemary Ankrom, Darl and June McAfee, Bill Hildenbrand and Eddie and Marjorie Andrews.
Patricia is survived by her children, Cindy McConnaughey, Leah Robbins and Richard Brent Hildenbrand; grandchildren, Tyson (Suzanne) McConnaughey, Jennifer Robbins, Tina (Jason) Burnsides, Sara (Dia) Hildenbrand; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Graeme, Sebastian, Oliver, Phineas, Silas and Slade; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Hildenbrand.
Patricia graduated from Circleville High School in 1946 and married Richard in 1947. She worked at Lazarus, Nationwide Insurance, General Telephone and retired from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
Graveside services will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Kingston, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Patricia's name to OhioHealth Hospice.
Special thanks from the family to Andrea and Debbie for their aid and support.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.