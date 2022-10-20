Circleville - Patricia Joyce (Wilson) Johnson, 85, of Circleville, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 10, 1937, in Williamsport, the daughter of the late Charles Brian and Frances (Edler) Wilson.
Patricia is survived by her granddaughters, Brandy (Mike) Norrod and Patricia (Joe) Younger; great-grandchildren, Emily, Racheal, Michael, Lilly, and Zuri; great-great-grandchildren, Reid, Adelynn, Alexander, and Paisley; brother, Glen D. (Cassandra) Wilson; and numerous other special family members and friends whom she cherished.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Samuel W. Johnson, on July 24, 2022; daughter, Frances Dehart; siblings, Richard D. Wilson, Howard B. Wilson, Maurice Wilson, Helen Althouse, and Sylvia Mead.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 21 at 2:00 p.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston. Burial will follow in Springbank Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at Hill's. Condolences and floral gifts can be made on Patricia's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com. Patricia Johnson
