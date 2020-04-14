Patricia L. Manson, 84, went home early Easter morning, April 12, 2020.
She was born Jan. 5, 1936 to Baldwin and Leona (Boyer) Anderson in Circleville, Ohio.
She was a 1954 graduate of Circleville High School and worked for many years in her parents’ restaurant, Andy’s Sandwich Shop. She was a long-time member of the Circleville Heritage Church of the Nazarene where she served as church secretary for over 25 years. She was also an accomplished pianist at the church for over 30 years, having started when she was 16 years old. In recent years, she faithfully attended the Pickerington Church of the Nazarene where her son pastors.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Philip; her parents; and two brothers, Richard Anderson and Thomas Anderson.
She is survived by her son, Philip (Cathy) Manson Jr., of Pickerington, Ohio; and daughter, Robin (Mark) Thompson, of Hemlock, Ohio.
She was a devoted and loving grandmother to Michele (Patrick) Ennis, of Carroll, Ohio, Joshua (Tiffany) Manson, of Pickerington, Ohio, and Mary (Kyle) McManamy, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
She was GiGi to her great-grandchildren, Isabella and Ava DeVoe, and Nora and Clayton Manson. S
he is also survived by two sisters, Peggy Thompson and Sue Rhoades; sister-in-law, Patty Manson; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be held in Forest Cemetery.
