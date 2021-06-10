Chillicothe - Patricia Ann Walker (Anderson), 81, passed peacefully from this world on the morning of Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Signature Healthcare, Chillicothe.
She was born Oct. 27, 1939 in Vinton County, the daughter of Doris and John McAbee.
Pat retired from General Electric in Circleville. She loved her family and her family loved her so much. She enjoyed all of her grandkids and great-grandkids. She loved the family get-togethers, square dancing and playing cards. She also enjoyed her family outings with the Anderson clan and their friends to the island in Florida, as well as to the cabin in Tennessee.
She loved to come watch her grandkids and great-grandkids at baseball, softball or any event they were in; she was always so proud of them. Going to the Little Brown Jug camping with her family was always one of her favorite things to do for many years. She was famous for her special "no bake cookies", which was always a hit with all the grandkids. We always told her, "No one can make them like grandma!".
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, John W. Anderson; and her second husband, Robert Walker. She was also preceded in death by her son, Mark Wesley Anderson; and a grandson, Mark Detty.
Surviving is her son, Michael (Cindy) Anderson, Laurelville; daughter-in-law, Mary Anderson, Chillicothe; a brother, Douglas (Marge) McAbee, Chillicothe; grandchildren, Krista (David) Justice, Ashville, Branden (Katy) Anderson, Laurelville, Jeremy and Jesse Anderson, Chillicothe, and Markie Taylor Wolfe, Columbus.
Pat was blessed to be great-grandma to Trey (Heidi) West, Adalyn and Ashlee Justice, Dekota (Tyler), Mylah, Colten, and Aubrey Anderson, Brenyn Ream; also surviving are great-great-granddaughters, Jessa and Amayla Smith, and Ez Justice.
Although she never got to meet her due to COVID restrictions, Pat was also a great-great-grandma to Brinnlynn Szoke.
Also surviving are many brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; cousins; and her special friend, Lois Preston.
A graveside service at Forest Cemetery in Circleville, Ohio will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 1 p.m.
Her online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com. Patricia Walker