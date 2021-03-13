Circleville - Patricia Ann Young, 83, of Circleville, passed away on March 10, 2021.
She was born on Nov. 2, 1937 in Columbus to Sheldon and Ruby (Dunkel) Winner.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Alton Young; daughter, September Eve Young; and siblings, Sheldon Winner and Marilyn Knece.
Patricia is survived by her grandson, J.J. (Candice) Young; great-grandchildren, Titan and Kingston; niece, Terry Perkins; nephews, Randy (Rita), Scott (Sonya) and Rick (Brenda) Knece; and by many cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Burial will be at a later date in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service at 2.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Nicholas Drive Church of God.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Patricia Young