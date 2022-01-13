Patrick Ryal

Mount Pleasant, South Carolina - Patrick Joseph (P.J.) Ryal passed away on Jan. 6, 2022 from complications endured from his courageous nine-year cancer battle.
He was 73 years old. He was born in Ravenna, Ohio on June 21, 1948 (which fittingly is the summer solstice with more hours of sunshine than any other day of the year). He is the son of the late Patrick Joseph Ryal Sr. and Bette (Leaper) Ryal.
P.J. graduated from Gallia Academy High School in Gallipolis, Ohio in 1967 where he was the founder/singer/guitar player of a band called The Royal Tones.
He began his career in media at various radio stations in Circleville, Ohio and Statesboro, Georgia working as a disc jockey, news-, and sportscaster. P.J. was a successful advertising account executive and held positions as sales manager and general manager for television stations in Columbus, Ohio; Hurricane, West Virginia; Charleston, South Carolina; Savannah, Georgia; and Spartanburg, South Carolina.
He completed his career with nearly 20 years at WCBD-TV Channel 2 in Charleston, South Carolina before he retired in 2020. P.J. built lifelong friendships with both colleagues and clients and mentored countless media professionals with the philosophy of "You can get anything you want in life if you help enough other people get what they want."
P.J. was a natural entertainer. In addition to playing music professionally, he found great joy in writing funny songs and performing for family and friends in any environment, especially if there was a piano nearby.
P.J.'s favorite hobby was playing golf; he attended The Masters Tournament numerous times and had the pleasure of playing many courses around the world and the Lowcountry. Above all else, his very favorite thing to do was make his wife, daughters, and their families happy.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jane Sauer Ryal, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina; and their two daughters, Erin (Daniel) O'Brien, of Atlanta, Georgia, and Mary Jane (Derek) McConnell, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina; and was the loving "Grandy" to his four grandchildren, Keaton Lane and Ryal Patrick McConnell, and Ellis Cassidy and Penelope Jane O'Brien.
He is also survived by his sisters, Mary Ann Perkins, of Cody, Wyoming, and Maureen Mishler, of Reno, Nevada; and his brother, Mike Ryal, of Columbus, Ohio.
P.J. was known as "Uncle Fun" to 10 nieces and nephews, and 21 great-nieces and -nephews.
The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15 at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 1520 Rifle Range Road, Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina 29464, followed by a memorialsService at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of P.J. Ryal to the Lowcountry Food Bank online at lowcountryfoodbank.org, or via mail to 2864 Azalea Drive, Charleston, South Carolina 29405.
"And now you are informed. As you were." - P.J. Ryal
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral and Cremation, Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Road, Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina 29464, (843) 884-3833. Patrick Ryal