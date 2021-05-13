Laurelville - Patsy S. (Seymour) Stocklin, 89, of Laurelville, entered into Heaven on May 10, 2021 at The Vineyards at Concord, Frankfort.
She was born on Aug. 19, 1931, in Laurelville, the daughter of the late Basil and Mildred (Smith) Seymour.
Patsy is survived by her daughter, Kim Griffey; grandchild, Jessica Zeimer; great-grandchildren, Cheyenne, Breonna, and Gabriel Zeimer; siblings, Robert Jack Seymour, Gene (Norma Jean) Seymour, Basil Seymour Jr., and Donna (Rick) Good, all of Laurelville; and numerous other special family members and friends whom she cherished.
In addition to her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by her infant son, Jeffery Lynn Hart; and siblings, Betty Lou Poling, Peggy Ann Stump, Bonnie Dean Mettler, and Tommy Mack Seymour.
Patsy was a 1949 graduate of Adelphi-Harrison High School. She thoroughly enjoyed her work as a legal secretary and retired at the age of 80. Patsy was a member of the AMVETS and American Legion of Chillicothe. She enjoyed playing euchre, golfing, bowling, dancing and watching horse races.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 14 at 2 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston with Pastor Brian Davis officiating.
Burial will follow in Green Summit Cemetery, Adelphi.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at Hill's.
COVID-19 precautions will be observed.
Patsy Stocklin