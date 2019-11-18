Paul Allan Darling III, 37, a loving husband, son, brother, uncle and friend, of London died Sunday Nov. 17, 2019 in his home.
He was born in Columbus, Ohio on Nov. 16, 1982 to Paul Allan Darling, Jr. and Jody L. (Mumaw) Darling.
Paul was operations manager at ASWF and will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by mother; wife, Jessica (Reed) Darling; brother, Brad Darling of Washington Court House; sister, Jessica Darling of Circleville; father-in-law, Mark Reed of London; mother-in-law, Ramona (Phil) Rivera of Ridgeswood; nieces and nephews, Adlina and Obidio Silva, Jayce Darling, Olivia, Claire, Bryce and Bradlee Darling, Eli and Evelyn Reed and Kellie Bush; aunts and uncles, Alice Mumaw of Circleville, Albert and Alice Mumaw of Circleville, Amy and Gary Bigham of Toledo, Tracy and Floyd Pettit of Crooksville, Chris and Chrissy Darling of Newark, Brenda Maynard and Jimmy Maynard of West Virginia; brothers-in-law, James (Jasmine) Reed of London, Brandon Reed of Marion, Noah Reed of London and Courtney (Tayler) Bush of Columbus.
He is preceded in death by his father; grandmother, Linda Maynard; and uncles, Randy and Mike Darling.
The family invites friends to call at the Rader-Lynch & Dodss Funeral Home & Cremation Service on Friday from 2 to 5 p.m.
Service celebrating Paul's life will begin at 5 p.m. with Pastor Thad Gifford officiating.
Cremation will follow.
Contributions may be made to the family.
Condolences to www.rldfh.com.