Circleville - Surrounded by his precious family, Paul Edwin Allen, 78, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday July 25, 2021.
He was born in Circleville, Ohio, Oct. 23, 1942, to the late Loring James and Helen Allen.
He is survived by the love of his life of 58 years, Carolyn Sue (Webb) Allen; his big brother, Loring James (Jim) Allen Jr. (Teresa); sister, Beverly Whitten; children, Jeffrey (Patty) Allen, Paul Allen, Amy (Daniel) Entler, and Julie (Aaron) Marshall; grandchildren, Cierra (Brandon Drewett) Allen, Megan Edwards, Riley and Brady Allen, Mayci, Karly, and Halle Marshall, Avree and Wesley Entler; and great-grandsons, Xavier Allen and Mason Drewett; and special nephew. Kenneth Webb; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death, his parents and sisters, Marjorie Vogt and Rea Ann Werner.
Paul will be remembered by many for his ornery and quick-witted personality. But he will be remembered by his family, especially to his grandkids, as the funniest yet cantankerous grampy they loved so dearly.
He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing with his family and friends. And always enjoyed a good game of cards.
Paul retired from the City of Circleville, like his father, and spent most of his retirement sharing stories from his childhood and years of work...stories that will live on through his family.
Before passing, Paul had the honor of being told that his oldest grandson, Riley Douglas Allen, completed his final training, The Crucible, and was pinned as an United States Marine Saturday morning. He left this earth with the pride that his last name was on the chest of a US Marine.
Paul battled for several years with various illnesses. He made it through several back surgeries, a lengthy battle with Leukemia and even COVID-19, but could not win the fight against the disease of Lewy Body Dementia.
Calling hours will be from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, July 28, 2021, followed by a funeral service, Rev. Gerald Mershimer officiating, at 10 a.m., Thursday morning, July 29, 2021, all at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Road, Circleville, 43113.. To God be the Glory.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Paul Allen