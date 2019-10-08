Paul D. Bivens Sr.

Paul Dewey Bivens Sr., 86, of Williamsport, passed away on Oct. 7, 2019.
He was born in Ross County on Sept. 10, 1933 to Roscoe and Elizabeth (Payne) Bivens.
He was a Korea Army veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Paul Dewey Bivens Jr.; great-grandchild, Kaylee; and siblings, Mary Margaret, Joan Gershbach and Tommy Bivens.
Paul is survived by his wife, Carol Sue (Cook) Bivens; children, Randy (Tisa), Guy (Jan), Nathan, and Dane (Stephanie) Bivens, Tonda (Chuck) Sollars, Raven (Brad) Gulick, Cherie Cochenour; grandchildren, Brandi, Brenna, Levi, Aaron, Cody, Cassandra, Caleb, Chloe, Randi, Jered, Raelyn, Brendan, Jason, Ryan, Austin and Travis; great-grandchildren, Casey, Kelsy, Marcus, Michael, Mason, Andrew, Parker and Nora; brother, Ramon Bivens; and by lifelong friend, Edwin Louer and family.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home with cremation to follow.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 5-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the funeral home in Paul’s name.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.