Ashville - Paul E. Wippel, 88, of Ashville, Ohio, was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.
He was born on July 7, 1933 in Columbus to the late Harold and Wilma (Callahan) Wippel.
Paul was a graduate of Walnut Township High School in Ashville and prior to that, he attended Hamilton Township School.
After graduation, Paul served his country from 1954-1956 in the U.S. Army. He had been involved with the Boy Scouts, FFA, The Junior Police Department for Teens, and enjoyed playing baseball over many years on various teams around Central Ohio. His early career started with Belmont Casket Company in Columbus, then a short time with North American (Rockwell).
He and his late wife, Helen, started and ran the Teays Valley Day Care in Duvall for many years. He had been an active member of Eastwood Seventh Day Adventist Church in Westerville.
Preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Helen L. (Cook), in 2016; parents; a brother, Roy; and sisters, Ruth and Marian.
Survived by sons, Dale A. Wippel, of Orient, David A. Wippel, of Ashville, and Daniel K. (Stephanie) Wippel, of Ashville; brother, Ralph (Linda) Wippel; grandchildren, Jeff (Heather) Wippel, Joseph (Beth) Wippel, Brandy (Eric) Maschhaupt, Rebecca (Nick) Yankovich, Tyler (Autumn) Wippel, Ricky Wippel, and Staci Wilson; 12 great-grandchildren; numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 6 from 5-7 p.m. at Eastwood Seventh Day Adventist Church 6400 South Sunbury Road, Westerville, Ohio with a Service at 7 p.m. Pastor Kyle Baldwin officiating.
On Friday, Jan. 7, visitation from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville with a funeral service at 1 p.m.
Entombment will follow at Franklin Hills in Canal Winchester.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eastwood Junior Academy 6400 South Sunbury Road, Westerville, Ohio 43081.
Due to COVID, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Online condolences can be left at olivercheekfuneralhome.com. Paul E. Wippel