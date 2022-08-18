Williamsport - Paul E. Fenstermaker, DVM, known as "Doc" to four generations of farmers and friends throughout Pickaway County, died peacefully on Sunday morning, August 14, 2022. He lived a rich and fulfilling life of almost 102 years. Born on September 22, 1920, Paul was the son of Charles and Alice Edna Fenstermaker. He and his older sister Helen and older brother Harold grew up on a farm in Walnut Township, Fairfield County, Ohio, where he did everything from working with draft horses, raising hogs, cutting corn and planting crops. Paul attended and graduated from Thurston High School in 1938. He excelled at basketball and baseball, the only sports available for small schools in the 1930s, serving as a playmaker guard for three years on basketball teams that all advanced to district tournaments, and playing shortstop on a baseball team that made it to the State Semi-Finals. After high school, he attended Ohio State University, obtaining his bachelor's degree in Agriculture, including a stint as a member of the OSU Livestock Judging Team which participated in the competition at the International Livestock Exposition in Chicago. Then, after encouragement from several of his professors, Paul pursued and received his doctorate in veterinary medicine in 1945. Paul married Irma Lewis ("Lou"), his soulmate of more than 78 years, on June 10, 1944. They packed their few belongings in an old Chevy borrowed from his parents and drove down to the Village of Williamsport to start from scratch on his new veterinary practice. Paul was always willing to doctor dogs and cats (and even an ill-fated effort to fumigate a skunk), but his real love was his large animal veterinary practice. Pickaway County was livestock country in those days. Cattle, hogs, sheep and chickens were raised on the scores of small farms that dotted the countryside. Paul estimated that he vaccinated more than 25,000 pigs for Hog Cholera in the 1950s and tested thousands of cattle for TB and Brucellosis in the 1960s and 1970s. He also managed to find the time over the years to not only devote himself to his family and his work, but to give generously to his community. Paul served as a member for multiple terms on both the Deercreek Township/Williamsport School Board and on the initial Westfall District School Board. He also was a member of the Ohio Masons for more than 70 years. He belonged to the Williamsport United Methodist Church. He was very proud of his annual volunteer work in travelling throughout Pickaway County to provide Health Certificates for countless 4-H kids and their livestock projects as well as serving for decades as a fair veterinarian at the Pickaway County Fair. He also served on the Pickaway County Health Board for multiple terms and participated in other civic projects too numerous to mention. Busy as he was with his vet and civic duties, Paul never failed to be there for his family. If at all possible, he attended each and every ball game, school activity, 4-H sheep show and other activities involving his children. And no family member will ever forget the festive card games, especially Euchre and "Oh Heck", or the Christmas ping pong contests, all brimming with love and laughter. The croquet "poison" games on summer evenings were legendary, especially when joined by old friends like Ted Corcoran and Plin "Jocko" Morris, the local raconteur of 20th century tales of Williamsport and Deercreek Township. And as he aged, Paul did not forget to smell the roses. He and Irma staged a wonderful Golden Wedding Anniversary in 1994 for family and friends at Deercreek State Park. On June 10, 2005, Paul and Irma held an appreciation picnic at the Williamsport community square to announce his retirement after 60 years as a veterinarian and to thank the friends and farmers he had gladly served for all those years. In addition to Irma, Paul is survived by sisters-in-law Norma Fenstermaker, Jo Rickett, Carol Smith and Gloria Lewis, and by his children Eric (Nancy Jane), Nancy Jo (Bill) Heskett, Rebecca Messer and Rachel (Dave) Joseph, 10 grandchildren, Traci (Brad) Scamahorn, Travis (Jenny) Heskett, Mindy (Jon) Groves, Jeb (Amy) Messer, Will (Libby) Messer, Kate (Eric) Olsavsky, Lisa (Michael) O'Neill, Kyle (Sara) Joseph, Evan Fenstermaker, Emma Fenstermaker and 23 great-children. The family will hold a private, graveside service. Later, the family will have a Celebration of Life on Sunday morning, September 25th, at the Williamsport United Methodist Church. Details will be provided later. Paul wanted to be sure that his obituary expressed his appreciation to the community of Williamsport/Deercreek Township as well as to the many farmers and friends throughout Pickaway County and surrounding Counties who helped him live such a wonderful life. Truly it can be said that whenever the occasion arose - be it family, civic or professional - he rose to the occasion. The family would like to express thanks and gratitude to Adena Hospice, National Church Residences Services and the caretakers who have provided such caring services to Paul and Irma these past 4 years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Westfall Education Foundation, the Williamsport United Methodist Church and the Southwest Fire District. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Paul Fenstermaker
Tags
Recommended for you
Load comments