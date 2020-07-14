Paul Joseph Polly, of Columbus, Ohio, was born, May 3 1981 and passed onto heaven June 25 2020 at the age of 39.
Paul was a bright light, a hard worker and a dear friend and brother. He loved the Ohio State Buckeyes, turtles, his cats and enjoyed traveling when he could.
He is survived by his sister, Jessica Setty (Justin); niece and nephews, Trey, Katrina and Randy; his mother, Joann (Leonard) Mumaw; close friends, Rosie Losano, Billy Jones Jr., and Alice Hochhausler; aunts, Cheryl (Gary) Wiseman, Lillie Mumaw; uncle, James (Brenna) Mumaw; grandmother, Miriam Mumaw; and grandfather, Leonard Mumaw Sr.
Paul is predeceased by his brother, Marshall Ernest 1983.
There will be a small celebration of Paul's life in the near future. If friends or family would like to attend, please reach out to Jessica or Joann.
Paul will be remembered as a humorous, loving and kind man. We know he will rest easy.
Cremation has been observed.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.