Circleville - Paul Douglas Johnson left for heaven on Jan. 18, 2021.
He was born on Feb. 6, 1956 to his loving parents, Carolyn L. Callihan and Henry S. Johnson.
Doug was a veteran of the U.S. Army, stationed in Fort Knox, Kentucky, where he met and married his sweetheart of 44 years, Lisa (Rhodes) Johnson.
He worked as a heavy equipment operator, and then served at Community United Methodist Church as their custodian and ambassador, where he was blessed to meet many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother-in-law, LaVerne Jackson, who he loved to shoot pool with; his father-in-law, Robert Rhodes; his dear sister-in-law, Debbie Rhodes; and other special family friends; and pets, all who will be greeting him with open arms as he enters the gates of heaven.
He is survived by his wife; and his sons who made him proud to be a father, Andy, Brian and Chad Johnson; along with many of their friends who loved him like a father; and his grandsons who brought him much love and joy, Andrew and Cody Johnson.
He is also survived by siblings that share such loving stories of their childhood: his brothers, Mike (Eileen) Johnson, Gary (Cindy) Johnson, Steve (Cora) Johnson; and sisters, Judy Virgin, Shelia (Butch) Hart, Brenda (Buck) Speakman, and Robin (John) Williams; his sisters-in-law, Elaine (Robert) Belflowers, Marilyn Rhodes (Michael Grumelli), Sharon Blinebury; brother-in-law, Jimmy Rhodes, all of whom loved him like their own.
He was Uncle Dougie to many special nieces and nephews and had many special cousins. He was a loving friend to many. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure to know him.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at 5 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home with cremation to follow.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. and again on Friday from 3 p.m. until the time of service at 5 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Paul Johnson