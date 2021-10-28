Circleville - Paul D. Knisley went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 24 2021, after a short and courageous battle with cancer.
Paul was born on Aug. 18, 1940.
He is predeceased by his parents, Melvin D. Knisley and Laura Jean Huffman Knisley; and brother and sister-in-law, Allan Brooks and Cynthia Knisley; and brother-in-law, Scott Skinner.
He graduated from New Albany High School in 1959.
Paul was a veteran of the United States Air Force in the early days of the Vietnam war. He was a lifetime member of Apache Bowhunters, Ohio Bowhunters Association and Ohio Society of Traditional Archers where he made bows and arrows for kids at no charge.
He was also a devoted and dedicated member of Box 65 Rehab Support, being well known by fire departments for his coffee-making skills.
He rarely missed a call out to help keep firefighters safe, rested, refreshed, warm/cool. He was also an active member of the Pickaway County Community Response Team. Paul was a founding member of the Central Ohio 4-Wheel Drive Club and the East Coast Four Wheel Drive Association.
Paul is survived by his wife, Karen Adams Knisley; brother, Karl (Carolyn) Knisley; sister-in-law, Kathy Skinner; brother-in-law, Don (Bonnie) Adams; sister-in-law, Susan (Dane) Patterson.
He was a much-loved uncle to many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his buddy, Sammy The Cat; and his special archery friends.
Celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with visitation on Sunday from 1-3 p.m.
Donations can be made to Box 65 Rehab Support (Box 65 Rehab Support, PO Box 65, Circleville, Ohio 43113), Ohio Society of Traditional Archers Kids Program or Ohio Bowhunters Association Kids Program.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Paul Knisley