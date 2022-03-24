Paul Marshall

Circleville - Paul Leland Marshall, 92, of Circleville, passed away on March 21, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on Feb. 7, 1930 in Washington Township, near Stoutsville, Ohio, the youngest son of Denzil and Ethel (Graves) Marshall.
He is preceded in death by parents; and brothers, Arthur, Harold, Marvin, and infant brother, Thomas; brother-in law, John Howard; and sisters-in-law, Emma Louise Matz, Virginia, Christine and Wanita Marshall.
He is survived by beloved wife, Norma, of almost 67 years; his sons, Barry (Tonia) Marshall, of Stoutsville, Ohio, and Thomas (Laura), of St Louis, Missouri; loving grandchildren, Mallory (Ethan) Mathias, of Stoutsville, Ohio, Tiffany (Corey) Knox, of Hilliard, Ohio, Dale Ann (Zack) Pickard, of Clarksville, Tennessee, Wade Marshall of St. Charles, Missouri; three great-granddaughters, Alexa Clark, Madison Knox, Reese Knox, all of Hilliard; one sister-in-law, Anna Marie Howard, of Warren, Michigan; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Paul was a 1948 graduate of Circleville High School. He graduated in 1952 from Ohio State University where he was a member of Delta Theta Sigma Ag Fraternity.
He served his country from 1952 to 1955 in the Korean Conflict. After service, he and his brother, Harold, owned and operated Marshall Implement Company.
He was a lifetime farmer, and along with his wife, owned Amanda Grain and Marshall Grain Companies in Amanda.
Paul was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, a long-time member of the Circleville Township Zoning Appeals Board, a member of AMVETS, Masonic Lodge #23 Scottish Rite Shrine Club of Pickaway County.
He was a former member of the Jaycees, Elks, 4-H club leader and YMCA Board. He was one of the initial fundraisers and planners for the present Pickaway County YMCA.
He enjoyed boating, camping, reading (especially Civil War books), watching Ohio State basketball and Cincinnati Reds baseball games, spending time at the farms and of course, spending time with his loving family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church of Circleville, Partners for Paws of Circleville, or The Cincinnati Shriners Burn Hospital.
Paul's family will receive visitors at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Service, 151 East Main Street, Circleville on Thursday, March 24, 2022 from 3 to 7 p.m. and from 10 until 11 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 prior to an 11 a.m. funeral service.
Burial to follow at Forest Cemetery, Circleville.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave memories and condolences for Paul's family. Paul Marshall