Circleville - Paul Warren Montgomery, 73, of Circleville, passed away on Jan. 1, 2022.
He was born on March 23, 1948 in Portsmouth to Martin and Esther (Overturf) Montgomery.
He graduated from Northwest High School, MCDermott, Ohio.
He retired from Reynolds Aluminum with 35 years' service.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Evelyn and Elmes; and brother, Ed; and by an infant brother and sister.
Paul is survived by his wife, Victoria (Leach) Montgomery; children, Paul (Stephanie) Montgomery, Max (Courtney) Rothgeb, Sheila Montgomery (Jason) Nichols, Jason (Sarah) Rothgeb; grandchildren, Tiffany, Michael, Kaylynn, Taylor, Angel, Jason II, Chasity and Malory; great-grandchildren, Waylon, Sean, Ryker, Mykah, Jamarion and Mason on the way; brothers and sisters, Chuck (Patricia), Dave (Tammy), Doug (Nancy), Jimmy (Sherry) Montgomery, Shelva Ellis, Linda Gray, Sharon (Jackie) Quilliams and Rosetta Montgomery.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Muhlenberg Township Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to St. Judes Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Paul Montgomery