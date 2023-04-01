Paul Sarchet

Circleville - Paul L. Sarchet, 85, passed away on March 28, 2023 at Maplewood at Cuyahoga Falls. Born in Cambridge, Ohio to the late Rolland Sarchet & Pauline Kirkbride. Beloved husband of the late Kay F. ( Trischler) Sarchet; dearest father of Misty ( David) Burney and Todd ( Brenda) Sarchet; loving grandfather of Megan ( Jake) Brown, Daniel ( Polly Horne) Burney, Katie Burney, Ryan ( Denise) Sarchet, Taylor ( David) Schumacher, and Austin Sarchet; great-grandfather to Aycen, Brown, Liam Sarchet, & Isaac Sarchet.

