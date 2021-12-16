Circleville - On Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 Paul (Tim) Swank, loving father of three children, passed away at the age of 57.
Tim was born on Feb. 14, 1964 in Circleville, Ohio to Lawrence Swank and Cora Sowers.
Tim frequented Atomic (KC) Motor Speedway, where he would enjoy dirt track racing and fun with friends and family. His passion for music and making others laugh was undeniable.
Tim was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence; his mother, Cora; his brothers, Lawrence and Allan Swank; and sister, Billie Morton.
He is survived by his three children, Paul, Amanda (Chris), and Grace (Andy); his seven grandchildren, Erik, Carson, Cameron, Joseph, Blake, Ava, and Violet; and his sister, Misty (Todd) Wyatt.
The family will be holding a celebration of life on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at The AMVETS on Tarlton Road in Circleville, Ohio from 4-7 p.m.
If you would like to send flowers or donations, please contact any of Tim's children.
Paul Swank