Fenton - Pauline June Baldwin "June", age 91, died on April 16, 2022. She was born June 5, 1930 in Glen Roy, Ohio. The daughter of Leotis and Catherine Thornton. Beloved wife of the late Elwood for 50 years. Dear mother of LeeAnn (Don) Dalgleish, Bradford Baldwin and Woody Baldwin. 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Sister of Larry (Janet) Thornton and the late Mary Lou West and the late Carroll Thornton.
Her funeral service will be on Wednesday, April 20, at 1 p.m. at Temrowski Family Funeral Home, 500 Main St., Fenton. Friends may visit on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Interment will take place at Forest Cemetery in Ohio on Thursday, April 21, 2:30 pm. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Pauline Baldwin