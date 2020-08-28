Peggy A. Dean

Peggy Ann Dean, age 77, of Canal Winchester, formerly of Circleville, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at Winchester Care.
Born July 19, 1943 in Hamilton, Ohio, to the late Frank E. and Berdine (Grissom) Gifford.
She was a 1961 graduate of Logan Elm High School, and was retired from Pickaway Manor as a nursing assistant. Peggy loved her family and friends, and never met a stranger. She loved to tell stories about her life growing up on the farm, her animals, and her family. She was very proud of all of her grandchildren. She was one of the sweetest, kindest people and will be sorely missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Imler; daughter-in-law, Robyn Dean; grandchildren, Nick (Leah) Dean, Lesleigh Dean, Ethan Keaton, Kayli Imler; great-grandson, Leo Dean; brother, Ed (Holly) Gifford; and former husband, Richard (Linda) Dean.
She was preceded in death by her son, Lonnie Dean; infant children, Timothy Albert Dean and Roberta Lynn Dean; and sister, Sandy Nunley.
A private service will be held later for the family.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Alzheimer’s Association in Peggy’s memory.
Arrangements by Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home & Crematory, Canal Winchester.
