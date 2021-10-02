Circleville - Perla Kathleen "Katie" Brown, age 87, passed away Sept. 28, 2021.
She was born on Oct. 27, 1933 in Magoffin County, Kentucky, the daughter of Simon Peter and Mintie (Estep) Rigsby.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mike Brown, in 2018; brothers, Lonzie, Winford, Edgar, Haden, Robert and Beacher; and sisters, Ver, Flossie, Emma and Clara.
Katie is survived by six children, Sheryl (Paul) Combs, Brett (Mary) Brown, Brenda (Carl) Strittmatter, Jeff Brown, Joni (Gary) Bussert and Judi (Ron) Johnson.
Also surviving are grandchildren, Jason (Kim) Combs, Jillian Combs, Jennifer (Chris) Hegarty, Amy (Dan) Marcus, Rachel Strittmatter, Staci Johnson and Lexi Bussert; step-grandchildren, Mark (Mindy) Stonerock and Kathy (Tyler) Bircher; great-grandchildren, Carly and Cole Combs, Josiah and Abigail Hegarty, Emma and Addison Helwagen, Brynlee and Grant Marcus and Presley Orr; step-great-grandchildren, Morgan and Tori Bircher, Liz and Noah Stonerock; sister, Alice (Art) Founds; sister-in-law, Mary Rigsby; and many nieces and nephews.
Katie was well known for having a single, twins and triplet children. She was employed at G.E. for 38 years and volunteered at Berger Hospital for 13 years.
Katie loved the Ohio State Buckeyes and fishing on her and Mike's charter boat, Brownies Delight.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Burial will be in Forest Cemetery with Chris Hegarty officiating.
Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
A special thank you to Promedica Hospice.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Perla Brown