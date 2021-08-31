Stoutsville - Perry Reeves, 67, of Stoutsville, passed away on Aug. 28, 2021.
He was born in Chillicothe on April 19, 1954 to Keith and Nancy (Bailey) Reeves.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Ronnelle (Leadingham) Reeves; and by sister, Karin Reeves.
Perry is survived by his parents; children, Timothy (Suzan) Reeves and Amy (Eric) Whitmore; grandchildren, Lane Reeves, Jordan (Josh) Wilt, Jacob and Drew Whitmore; sisters, Janna (Ryan) Wilkins, Angie (Sonny) Kerschner and Trina (Beth) Daniels; brother, Tom Reeves; and by numerous nieces and nephew.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Perry Reeves