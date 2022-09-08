Philip L. Vogel

Laurelville - Philip L. Vogel, 80, of Laurelville, passed from this life on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at his residence following a brief illness. He was born November 12, 1941 in Columbus, Ohio, the son of A. Quentin and Betty (Lowrie) Vogel. On January 14, 1961 he married Doris Ann Davis who survives.

