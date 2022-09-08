Laurelville - Philip L. Vogel, 80, of Laurelville, passed from this life on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at his residence following a brief illness. He was born November 12, 1941 in Columbus, Ohio, the son of A. Quentin and Betty (Lowrie) Vogel. On January 14, 1961 he married Doris Ann Davis who survives.
Also surviving are his sons, Phillip Scott Vogel, Laurelville, James Stephen (Candy) Vogel, Circleville and Robert Joseph (Robin) Vogel, Londonderry; his grandchildren, Brandon Vogel, Trevor Vogel, Sara Vogel, Braia Vogel, Biff Bumgarner, Jr., and Tyler Vogel; his sister, Marilyn Wiggins, Columbus; his brother, Steven (Jan) Vogel, Buffalo, New York; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Vogel was a retired truck driver. He was a member of St. Josephs Catholic Church in Circleville, the Knights of Columbus and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. He enjoyed farming, the outdoors and day trips with his wife.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 in the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME with Fr. Ted Machnik officiating. Burial will follow in St. Margaret's Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 am until the hour of service on Tuesday.
The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
