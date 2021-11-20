Circleville - Phillip Certain, 63, of Circleville, passed away on Nov. 6, 2021.
He was born on Aug. 17, 1958 in Circleville to Phillip and Georgia (Walden) Certain.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Phillip is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Vicki (Hitch) Certain; children, Angel (Bill) Ackison, Misty (Rich) Lee, Rick (Angie) Kasler; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; his loving dogs, Sunshine and Diesel; and by siblings, Debra Woods, Tina Capper, Cristal Collett, Angie Daniel and Grace Maree.
Cremation has been observed.
Cremation has been observed.
