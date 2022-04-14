Circleville - Phillip Walker Dingus, 71, of Circleville passed away on April 12, 2022.
He was born on August 24, 1950 in London, Ohio to Charles and Lou Ann (Caudill) Dingus. He was a Vietnam Army Veteran and graduated from Teays Valley High School.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by daughter Kimberly Dingus, grandchildren Mark Anthony Wright Jr. and Steven Wayne Marcum and sisters Kathy Yaple and Carol Robertson.
Phillip is survived by his wife Judy (Stevenson) Dingus, children Ginger Carolyn (Mark) Wright, Dave (Jolene) Marcum, grandchildren Annmarie (Wesley) Ball, Emily (Robert) Doughty, Clay (Helen) Mills, Cole Mills, Maycie Jo Reed and April Fletcher.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home with burial to follow in Bailey Chapel Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Phillip Dingus