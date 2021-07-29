Phillip Everett

Troy - Phillip Michael Everett, 84, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at StoryPoint Senior Living of Troy, Ohio, under the watchful care of Ohio Hospice of Miami County.
He was born on Sept. 7, 1936, to Ernest Marion and Mary Elizabeth (Betty Oden) Everett.
He married the love of his life, Edith Lynn Defenbaugh, on June 10, 1961. They just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
Phil always fondly remembered his early years growing up in Columbus, Ohio, before his family moved to the Cleveland area where he graduated from Lakewood High School in 1954. He went on to earn a Bachelor and two Masters' degrees from The Ohio State University, where he also met his wife.
He served in the Army Reserves while attending college. He spent 30 years teaching in Ohio Public Schools with the majority of his years at Circleville High School. He spent a few years in school administration, but his heart always took him back to the classroom. He loved to teach geometry, algebra and other forms of upper-level math, so much so that after retiring from teaching high school, he went on to teach at the college level for an additional 15 years with many of those years at his beloved Ohio State.
A huge Ohio State fan, he didn't miss very many football and basketball games. He loved attending the games and he loved taking friends and family to the games with him. Several of his nieces and nephews attended their first game in the Shoe with Phil. It was definitely a highlight for his family to get to go to the game with him.
Phil and Lynn raised their daughters on one of the Defenbaugh family farms in Pickaway County. The family spent many quality days together showing cattle at the county fair, participating in 4-H and traveling to shows around the Ohio Valley.
Phil held many offices as part of the Ohio Charolais Association, including a term as president and hosting a field day at the farm. He was also a dedicated volunteer in the county 4-H and agricultural programs.
He was actively involved in his church, Community United Methodist, in Circleville. His faith was extremely important to him and he served in a variety of ways, singing in the choir, changing the church sign, serving on committees, facilitating his Sunday School class and traveling on a mission trip to Mexico.
He enjoyed many trips with his wife traveling around the United States, to countries in Europe and Brazil. In addition to all of these activities, he loved to golf and run. His love of golf led him to start the Lions Club Golf Scramble, which raised money for the Lions Club Scholarship Fund, another important activity Phil loved to support.
He also worked for several summers at Upper Lansdowne and at Cook's Creek Golf Club. His love for running started in high school, but farming and teaching kept him from running for many years. He started again in his 50s when his oldest grandson started running. He ran in several 5K events over the years, completing his last one at the 2017 Circleville Dog Days at the age of 80!
While all of these accomplishments and activities are worthy of praise, his family will always especially remember him as Poppy. As Poppy, he laughed, cried and happily attended many of his grandchildren's sporting events and activities. Each grandchild also got a special treat on their birthday when he would take each one individually to buy books and have ice cream. It was a truly special time for each one. He will always be remembered as a wonderful provider, protector and a man with a heart for God.
In addition to his wife, Phil is survived by two daughters, Meg (Mark) Brumfield, of Tipp City, and Suzanne (Jeff) Bandy, of Fayette, Ohio; five grandchildren, Kale (Emily) Bandy, Kara (Angel) Paredes, Hailey (Ryan) Dunn, Meredith Brumfield, and Sam Brumfield. His two sisters, Susan Ahern and Sharon Everett; and his brother, Dale Everett also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, from 4-8 p.m. at the Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home 151 E Main Street, Circleville, Ohio.
The service will be held on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Community United Methodist Church 120 North Pickaway Street, Circleville, Ohio. with the Rev. Jeff Bandy officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family asks those wishing to express their sympathies to give a donation to the Community United Methodist Church or the Ohio Hospice of Miami County. Phillip Everett