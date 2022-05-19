Kingston - Phoebe Elizabeth (Timmons) Sams, 94, of Kingston, passed away May 16, 2022. She was born September 24, 1927 to the late Orville and Celestia (Speakman) Timmons. She married Robert E. Sams on June 7, 1947.
She is survived by children, David (Carolyn), John (Judy), and Shirley Sams; sister, Mary Lou Coey; 12 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren with one due in September; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; a grandchild; 2 great grandchildren; brothers, Hoyt, Truit, Virgil, Kenny, and Herbert Timmons; and sisters, Edna Sherwood and Marguerite Larimer.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston with Rev. Thomas (Gene) Jividen presiding. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Kingston. Friends and family may call on Thursday from 4 - 7 p.m. at Hills.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Phoebe's honor to the Colerain United Methodist Church, in care of Kellie DeLong, 993 Oak Lane, Kingston, OH 45644. Condolences can be made on Phoebe's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com. Phoebe Sams
