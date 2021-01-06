Phyllis Boggs passed away on Jan. 1, 2021 at home with loved ones at her side.
Phyllis was born on Feb. 28, 1938 to the late Vernon and Christine (Frazier) Tackett and grew up in Louisville and Olive Hill, Kentucky.
She graduated from Morehead State College in 1959 and commenced her 30-year career as a business teacher. She served for many years as secretary of the South-Western Education Association.
A Valentine’s Day party in 1961 sparked a 59-year romance with her beloved husband, Bob. They established their careers and grew their family in Grove City, Ohio, eventually relocating to Southport, North Carolina, where they celebrated many happy years of retirement.
In addition to her husband, Bob, Phyllis also leaves behind her daughter, Lisa (Mark) Spitzer, and her son, Craig Boggs.
She is also survived by her sisters, Sue Tackett, Barbara (Charles) Eaton, Judy (Milton) Garner, Pam (Dave) Midkiff; and was predeceased by her sister, Jeanie (Tom) Halbrooks. She also leaves nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
Due to current health and safety concerns, a celebration of life will be held in Chapel Hill, North Carolina at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the UNC Hospice.
Online: http://go.unc.edu/unchospice. By mail: UNC Health Foundation of North Carolina, PO Box 1050, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27514-1050. Include “Hospice” in the check memo.