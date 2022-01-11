Circleville - Phyllis Dumm, 76, of Circleville, passed away on Jan. 6, 2022.
She was born on March 9, 1945 in Circleville to Marion and Frances (Koon) Giffin.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Rebecca Morgan, Patricia Hill, Ronald Dumm Jr. and Rachel Alderman; 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Donald Giffin; and by two sisters, Stella Colburn and Lillie Kay Snodgrass.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 from 4-7 p.m.
Burial of the cremains will be at a later date in Forest Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Phyllis Dumm
To plant a tree in memory of Phyllis Dumm as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.