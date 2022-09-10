Lockbourne - Phyllis J. Doersam, 85, of Lockbourne, OH passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Grove City Mount Carmel Hospital. Phyllis was born on April 25, 1937 to the late Cyrus and Lillian Donahue in Columbus, OH. She was a 1955 graduate of Hamilton Township High School and worked for Grange Insurance in the accounting dept. for 25 years. She worked alongside her husband as a lifelong farmer and was a member of Lockbourne United Methodist Church. Phyllis worked part time for the Hamilton Township Community Center. She also had been a member of a bowling league throughout the years.
Phyllis is also preceded in death by husband of 50 years Forrest in 2006 and son Neil in 2020; brother Cyrus Donahue Jr. and sister Betty Strawser.
She is survived by children Cindy (Jeff) Fischer of Columbus, Larry (Pam) Doersam of Ashville, Phillip (Lisa) Doersam of Groveport, and Eric (Penny) Doersam of Rushville; sister Edana Helsel of Obetz; sister-in-law Carol Sue (John) Durrant of AZ; 8 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren; 5 step grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Wednesday, September 14th from 11-1 until time of Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville 43103 with Pastor Randy Locker officiating. Interment will follow at Fernwood Cemetery in Lockbourne. Family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lockbourne United Methodist Church, 1260 Vause Street, Lockbourne, OH 43137. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com. Phyllis J. Doersam
