Lockbourne - Phyllis J. Doersam, 85, of Lockbourne, OH passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Grove City Mount Carmel Hospital. Phyllis was born on April 25, 1937 to the late Cyrus and Lillian Donahue in Columbus, OH. She was a 1955 graduate of Hamilton Township High School and worked for Grange Insurance in the accounting dept. for 25 years. She worked alongside her husband as a lifelong farmer and was a member of Lockbourne United Methodist Church. Phyllis worked part time for the Hamilton Township Community Center. She also had been a member of a bowling league throughout the years.

