Ashville - Phyllis Kiser, 81, of Ashville, Ohio passed away on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at her residence with her daughter and granddaughter by her side.
She was born on Sept. 21, 1939 in Pikeville, Kentucky to the late Ira and Oma (Bartley) Tackett.
Phyllis retired from Columbus Industries in the early 2000's.
Preceded in death by her husband, Hebert Kiser; a son, Donald Kiser; her sister, Gladys Nantz; brother-in-law, Walt Kiser; parents-in-law, Taulbee and Nellie Branham Kiser.
Survived by daughter, Karen (Don) Mitcham, of Ashville; daughter-in-law, Toni Kiser, of Indiana; sister, Irene (Kenneth) Baughman, of Indiana; grandchildren, Amy (Scott) VanderWerf, Abby (Nick) Cross, Ashley (Adam) Rose Meyer, Amanda (Mike) Henderson-Stutler, Brianna and Gino Casagrande; great-grandchildren, Riley, Trent, Lucas, Tatum, Olivia, Bryson, Milo, Cohen, Claire, Cooper, and Carson.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 15 from 5-7 p.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103 with a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16 with Elder Offie Bartley officiating.
Interment will follow at Amanda Township Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Ohio Health/Berger Hospice 610 Northridge Road, Circleville, 43113.
