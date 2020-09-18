Phyllis M. Heacock

Phyllis Marie Heacock peacefully passed away on Sept. 8, 2020.
She was preceded in death by husband, James F. Heacock; and parents, Earl and Isabella Whyte.
She is survived by sisters, Dixie Bleasdell and Nancy Horst; daughter, Patricia M. Heacock; son, James T. Heacock; daughter-in-law, Nancy Darr-Heacock; grandchildren and spouses, Jonathan and Whitney Heacock, Benjamin and Kate Heacock, Sarah and Adam Woods; and great-grandchildren, Celia, Lincoln and Arlo Heacock.
Phyllis was born in Cushing, Iowa, on Dec. 17, 1930. She loved cool Iowa mornings, fresh Iowa sweet corn, homemade ice cream, and the western Iowa landscape in all seasons.
She married James F. Heacock on May 28, 1957, and raised a family in Circleville, Ohio. She resided in Franklin, Tennessee, from 2011-2020. She was a member of the Circleville Community United Methodist Church. She served as a Sunday school teacher and worked as a teaching assistant for Circleville City schools. While in her 50s, she went back to school and earned a BA in Psychology and English Literature from Ohio University. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.
A private Celebration of Life will be held on Sept. 26, 2020. Dr. Vona Wilson will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to No Kid Hungry at nokidhungry.org.