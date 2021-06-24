Kingston - Phyllis Tatman, 83, of Kingston, passed away on June 21, 2021.
She was born on Aug. 27, 1937 in Louisa, Kentucky to Delbert and Lula (Thompson) Adams.
She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed watching NASCAR.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Tatman; son, Dwayne Tatman; grandchild, Will Elliott; and siblings, Jack Adams, Ruth Callihan and Betty Floyd.
Phyllis is survived by her sons, Delbert (Melissa Congrove and daughter Morgan Congrove) Tatman and Douglas (Stephanie) Tatman; grandchildren, Desteny (Mike) Tatman-Allen, Ashley, Tyler (Michelle), Drew and Brody Tatman; great-grandchildren, Rece and Gavyn Allen, Adasyn, Norah and Abigail Tatman; and by sisters, Linda Moore and Bonita Chaffin.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with burial to follow in Green Summit Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
